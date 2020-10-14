Step Back in Time features news items from The Daily Star 25 and 50 years ago.
50 years ago
Oct. 15, 1970
On display at the Forrest W. Miller Science Hall at Hartwick College will be two models of the Blenheim-Gilboa Pumped Storage Project now being constructed by the Power Authority of the State of New York.
The models may be seen on the main floor of Miller Hall. Visiting hours are 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. weekdays and 9 a.m. to noon on Saturday. The display is open to the public and will be at Hartwick College through November 12.
One model is a cross section showing how the water will be pumped 1,000 feet from the lower reservoir, to be constructed in Schoharie Creek, to the upper reservoir, to be constructed atop Brown Mountain. This model also shows how the stored water will be released from the upper reservoir during peak demand periods to generate electricity. This cycle will be repeated, with the only loss of water as the result of evaporation.
The second model is a terrain map that shows how the area will look upon completion of the project. Shown are the lower and upper reservoirs, and the location of the power house, the switchyard and the new Mine Kill State Park.
The latter will have a swimming pool, diving pool and wading pool complex to accommodate 2,500 persons, trailer hookups for 100 trailers, camping facilities, as well as a boat launching ramp, picnic grounds, fishing areas, hiking trails and scenic vistas which will give spectators a panoramic view of Brown Mountain, Schoharie Creek and the surrounding area.
The Blenheim-Gilboa Pumped Storage Power Project, a $142 million development, will provide one million kilowatts of electricity during periods of peak consumer demand. It is scheduled to produce its first power late in 1972 and to be in fill operation early the next year.
