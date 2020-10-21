Step Back in Time features news items from The Daily Star 25 and 50 years ago.
50 years ago
Oct. 22, 1970
Oneonta Board of Education Wednesday night, to meet the deadline set by the federal government, set the criteria, rules and regulations by which children of low income families can obtain free lunches at the schools.
The prescribed policy defines the family situations which entitle a school child to free lunch, and prescribes both the procedures for determining eligibility and methods of designating the particular child. Strictly forbidden is any public revelation of what child is a recipient, so as to prevent any embarrassment to the child.
Children whose family applies for free lunches are to be checked through the Otsego County Social Services Agency to determine if the family receives assistance there. But for children not screened by that agency, direct contact by the school food authority (the director of pupil personnel) with the Family Service office, inspection of total school records, and home visits may be made.
The board “strongly recommended” that the family income follow the guidelines set forth as the New York State minimum, but noted that extenuating circumstances may cause a child to be in need where the income may exceed the amount stated. Such conditions may be excessive Medicaid bills, unexpected unemployment, or a change in the family structure causing uncertainty of money income and or a family crisis.”
The policy also set down procedures to be followed if an applicant is turned down, and desires to appeal the adverse decision. Appeal procedures are designed to afford the applicant designed to afford the applicant every opportunity to be heard in person or through an agent, to retain an attorney or be represented by any other person.
