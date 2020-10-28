Step Back in Time features news items from The Daily Star 25 and 50 years ago.
50 years ago
Oct. 29, 1970
Environmentalists who flatly reject the proposal of a Delaware-St. Lawrence Expressway on any terms or in any corridor provided the bulk of opposition Wednesday night at a Transportation Department hearing on the proposed $500 million super-highway between the St. Lawrence and the Pennsylvania border.
But the plan for the new road, long urged in the area by the Otsego-Delaware Expressway Association, won equally sturdy support from college, municipal, business and service club spokesmen during the more than four-hour hearing in the cafeteria at Oneonta’s Junior High School.
The hearing, staged as one of a series — others south of the Mohawk Valley have been set at Norwich and Sidney — gave residents of the Oneonta area a chance to air their opinions — and feelings — before a panel of DOT officials headed by Regional Director Joseph C. Federeick of Binghamton.
Opinions ranged from flat statements of support such as the words of Otsego-Delaware Expressway Association spokesman Charles Albert who said “we will not accept anything less than our corridor proposal and we are prepared to fight for it,” to the words of Mrs. Johanna Koenig, an Oneonta educator, who said “we don’t want the highway…we don’t need the highway and if…interests manage to foist it upon us, it will destroy us all.”
There were more cautious approaches such as the one used by 14-year veteran Otsego County Cooperative Extension Agent Karl S. Feinman who compared potential benefits with potential agricultural losses, indicating the latter to far outweigh the former.
Ferdinand Thering, voicing the thoughts of some of his Farm Bureau colleagues, said he was “expressing the apprehensions” farmers have. He said he felt the money could be put to use in better fashion to improve existing highways.
And he said, the expressway opened the door for “city people to intrude upon us,” pointing out that a farmer spreads manure on his land. A city newcomer will probably object, he commented, drawing a roar of laughter from the more than 250 people present with his punch line “there’s going to be a lot of stink about it.”
