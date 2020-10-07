Step Back in Time features news items from The Daily Star 25 and 50 years ago.
50 years ago
Oct. 8, 1970
Lt. Gov. Malcolm Wilson yesterday told Otsego County Republican leaders the state GOP leadership is looking for a 10,000-vote plurality from Otsego for the Rockefeller-Wilson ticket.
Wilson met informally with about 40 supporters early yesterday morning at the Oneonta Hotel.
During his low-key, extemporaneous remarks, the lieutenant governor warned that Democratic Party focus on New York City means the Republicans will have to carry the upstate region by a large margin to win.
He mildly chided the local leaders on the Republican turnout in the last election. Only 11,000 of 13,000 registered Republicans voted, Wilson said, “we frankly can’t afford that kind of turnout.”
The Republican plurality in the 1966 gubernatorial election was 5,800 in Otsego County, Wilson said.
Wilson called for reelection of his running mate, Governor Nelson A. Rockefeller, to a fourth term, and continued GOP domination of both houses of the State Legislature.
“It is exactly this sort of teamwork government that has served the people of New York — wherever they may live in the state — so admirably over most of the past three decades,” Wilson said.
He was particularly critical of the Democratic handling of the Legislature the last time it had control of both houses.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.