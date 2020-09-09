Step Back in Time features news items from The Daily Star 25 and 50 years ago.
50 years ago
Sept. 10, 1970
For the first time since the founding of the two institutions, Hartwick College and Oneonta State have taken a positive step to develop a cooperative program.
In a joint statement, Hartwick President Adolph G. Anderson and SUCO’s Acting President, Clifford J. Craven, have announced the creation of a joint cooperative committee. The announcement was first made to both faculties in their initial meeting of the 1970-71 academic year.
In their statement, the presidents said:
“For more than forty years SUCO and Hartwick have been neighbors separated only by a shallow valley. During that time, the colleges have lived in harmony based on mutual respect as well as interest in the well being and good will of the Oneonta community.
“In order that we may capitalize on and share our knowledge and expertise, as well as our teaching and research facilities, we have established the Hartwick-SUCO Committee on Cooperation. The committee is composed of members of the faculty, student body and administration of each college.
“The co-chairmen of this committee to develop cooperative ventures are the Dean of Faculty, Leslie G. Rude of Hartwick and Acting Vive President for Academic Affairs, Carey W. Brush of SUCO.
“We feel that instances of informal collaboration in the past have clearly evidenced the capacity of both institutions for mutual cooperation.
“It is our desire that the committee explore any area wherein Hartwick and SUCO might share or exchange facilities or equipment, or special faculty competence with the expectation that not only will both college communities benefit but that the two colleges will strengthen their position as institutions of higher education.
“Our joint aim is to provide increased service to our host community, Oneonta, as well as to improve our primary functions.”
