50 years ago
Sept. 2, 1971
The Board of Education decided last night to write to the state Department of Transportation (DOT) to try to get a commitment that a stand of trees will be left between the proposed Interstate 88 and Riverside School “for aesthetic and noise pollution reasons.”
The school board does not know exactly how far from the school I-88 will be placed, but the nearest point of land purchased by the state is 147 feet from the school, board members said.
Last month, two DOT spokesmen told the board that as far as they knew, there were no plans for the blanket of trees between the school and highway. But the original plans, according to Gabriel Harris, called for the stand of trees.
Harris also pointed out that the school board has known for over 10 years that the proposed highway would sever the school property. He stressed the playground area would not be decreased by the state’s purchase as that land is not used at the present.
Dr. John R. Leahy said several years ago the board purchased more land and moved the school on its side to the west so the school would be farther from the route of the highway. The main level of the floor was raised by about four feet at that time.
Board members complained that the $24,500 offered by the state for the 8 acres of school land in the Sixth Ward was much too low.
Leahy said, “They offered a paltry sum of $3,000 an acre. Two and seven eighths acres sold for $80,000 in another area. Our land is worth a tremendous amount more than was offered.”
