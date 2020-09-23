Step Back in Time features news items from The Daily Star 25 and 50 years ago.
50 years ago
Sept. 24, 1970
Mayor James Lettis said Wednesday that the auxiliary police operation in Oneonta will be overhauled.
The mayor revealed these plans after he was asked if he would support Police Chief Joseph DeSalvatore’s request for an additional nine regular patrolmen.
Though not committing himself, the mayor did admit that Oneonta’s auxiliary police operation could be made more efficient.
He said that the city — including the regular police department — is hamstrung by the present operation.
Under the present setup, the “special police constitute a nebulous organization. Lettis says that the city has little jurisdiction over the group.
“It has become a closed club,” the mayor says. “Few young recruits have been taken in.”
The mayor also said that the police department was at the mercy of some of the “special police.”
“They’ve been asked to come in but if they don’t feel like it, they don’t come in,” Lettis said.
Lettis emphasized that this wasn’t true of all the men and for the most part, “they’ve been co-operative.”
