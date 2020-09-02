Step Back in Time features news items from The Daily Star 25 and 50 years ago.
50 years ago
Sept. 3, 1970
The question of large chain stores staying open on Sunday came to light again yesterday at the meeting of the County Board of Representatives when the representatives from the city inquired whether the county has any jurisdiction over the Sunday openings.
Chairman Guy E. Rathbun referred the matter to County Attorney Robert Harlem who told the representatives that “this is not a proper area of activity for the county legislature. It is largely a matter of local jurisdiction plus the overriding state blue laws.
“It is not within our rights or province to legislate openings of stores in the county,” Harlem said.
The matter was instigated earlier in the week when Edward Johnson, owner of the Center Street Food Store and member of the Independent Grocers Retail Association asked the four representatives from Oneonta to find out what, if any jurisdiction the county has over the Sunday openings.
County Representative David W. Brenner said after the meeting that Johnson “asked the representatives to inquire as to whether there are any ordinances or laws on the book that the county could ask for a large review of chain stores opening on Sunday.”
The latest incident in the long-running argument came about last month when W.T. Grant in the East End Shopping Plaza announced that they would be open on Sunday.
The day after this announcement was made, Grants made another announcement that they would not be open on Sunday.
Johnson said Wednesday night that even if the county doesn’t have any jurisdiction over the matter, they should enact legislation which would control the Sunday openings.
“The chain stores don’t help the county one bit,” Johnson said. “They don’t spend a thing in the county.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.