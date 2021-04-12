Step Back in Time features news items from The Daily Star 25 and 50 years ago.
25 years ago
April 13, 1996
WELLS BRIDGE — It’s a familiar refrain — Unatego Central School District residents are voting on a multi-million-dollar building proposal — but school officials are looking for a different result.
“We’re certainly more hopeful on this one,” Superintendent Richard J. Nelson said of the $5,423,430 plan voters will see Tuesday. “We’ve been hearing less criticism of the proposal.”
Voting will be from noon-8 p.m. Tuesday at the Junior-Senior High School in Wells Bridge.
The plan would add four new classrooms at Otego Elementary School and five new and four replacement classrooms at Unadilla Elementary. It also includes health and safety work at those buildings and the Junior-Senior High School in Wells Bridge.
50 years ago
April 13, 1971
Arnold the pig, is back in town, safe and sound.
Arnold was released from the city “dog” pound yesterday. Today, he is once again snuggling in the straw in his pen in the backyard of the Tau Kappa Epsilon (TKE) fraternity house on Elm Street.
The four-month pig had been ordered out of town last Thursday by Police Chief Joseph DeSalvatore after he was found “running at large down East Street.”
Placed in the custody of Roger Collins, city dog warden, Arnold was ordered held until his owners, four fraternity brothers, “get him out of town.”
(Environmental Health Technician Ralph) Shaver agreed to give the house a chance at owning Arnold as a pet and mascot.
