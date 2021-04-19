Step Back in Time features news items from The Daily Star 25 and 50 years ago.
25 years ago
April 20, 1996
COLUMBUS — A small business got a big honor Friday afternoon.
Golden Artist Colors’ President Mark Golden was named as the 1996 Small Business Person of the Year for the state of New York, as selected by the U.S. Small Business Administration. That earns Golden a trip to Washington, D.C. and a chance at becoming the nationwide Small Business Person of the Year in June.
Golden used a ceremony at his paint company’s gallery north of New Berlin not to accept praise but to dish it out to his family and 64 employees he called the real factors behind Golden Artist Colors.
“We truly have a dream team of people here,” he said.
If that’s the case, that dream team was assembled through the effort Golden puts forth to make them happy and productive, according to U.S. Rep. Sherwood L. Boehlert, R-New Hartford.
50 years ago
April 20, 1971
“Unity” is the theme for anti-war activities in Oneonta and across the nation this Saturday, the end of Earth Week.
About 200 students attended a pre-weekend rally to listen to and discuss plans for the mobilization against the war in Vietnam at SUCO Wilsbach Hall last night.
Local, national and campus groups are uniting under the United Spring Committee banner for the 12-day dissent period April 24 – May 5 beginning and ending with marches on Washington.
The USC includes the Mayday Tribe, a coalition of national anti-war groups, the local Save our Soldiers committee, and independent students from various other groups.
