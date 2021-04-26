Step Back in Time features news items from The Daily Star 25 and 50 years ago.
25 years ago
April 27, 1996
The 26th annual WalkAmerica to benefit the March of Dimes will take place this weekend at 10 a.m. Sunday in Neahwa Park in Oneonta. The 6-mile walk-a-thon begins and ends at the park.
WalkAmerica is the oldest and largest walking event in the country and this is the third year it has taken place in Otsego County as part of the national walk.
The March of Dimes is only one of many organizations that conduct a walk or run to raise money. The American Heart Association has held a 5-kilometer running race for the past four years and The Daily Star has sponsored a 10K race for Bassett Hospital in Cooperstown for 14 years.
Why are these types of fundraisers so popular? Whatever happened to the good old-fashioned bake sale or pot luck supper?
“It’s a good fundraising event. We’ve always done very well in it,” said Pat Kenney, community director of the March of Dimes.
50 years ago
April 27, 1971
Veteran Oneonta school administrator Robert C. White has resigned as superintendent of schools for the Oneonta Consolidated School District, a post he has held since 1965. The resignation becomes effective June 30.
The next day White will assume duties as assistant superintendent of schools for instructional services of the Board of Cooperative Educational Services (BOCES) for the second supervisory district of Greene, Schoharie and Otsego counties.
In his new job, White, 49, will supervise instruction and curriculum in 20 schools with about 11,000 students.
Salary for his new position was not available last night. He currently makes $21,800 as school superintendent.
