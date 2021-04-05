Step Back in Time features news items from The Daily Star 25 and 50 years ago.
25 years ago
April 6, 1996
JEFFERSON — A foreclosure judgment against the owners of Scotch Valley ski resort could result in a sale at a public auction April 30.
Attorney Charles Tallent, who represents the mortgage holder, Central National Bank of Canajoharie, said the ski resort is delinquent in paying its mortgage, forcing the bank to foreclose.
“It’s that cut and dry. The mortgage has to be paid and is seriously delinquent,” Tallent said.
Tallent said the ski area made numerous promises to pay the mortgage but failed to live up to them, leaving $350,000 in outstanding payments.
50 years ago
April 6, 1971
A Civil Defense center in Oneonta that cost $425,000 to build and contains thousands of dollars in equipment will apparently be discarded by the state under present plans that abolish the Civil Defense Commission.
The civil defense is really “government in emergency,” said regional director Arthur Fogarty. Mr. Fogarty and six other employees at the Oneonta center will cease work on April 26.
A plea is being made by the commission and its employees to legislators to reconsider their actions. Mr. Fogarty emphasized that this plea was not to save the jobs of the employees (187 state-wide) but to see that local CD departments don’t follow suit and to continue the coordinated continuity between them within some agency.
At present CD coordinates all emergency operations within the state through specialized personnel (about 100 in this region) who are unpaid.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.