25 years ago
Aug. 10, 1996
COOPERSTOWN — The state attorney general’s office has taken over the prosecution of a Richfield teen accused of murdering his parents because of a possible conflict of interest in the local district attorney’s office.
Gov. George Pataki on Friday ordered Attorney General Dennis Vacco to supersede Otsego County District Attorney William “Jack” Gibbons’ authority in the case against Gordon “Woody” Mower.
It is the second time in less than two years that Pataki has told Vacco to step in and prosecute a county murder case. In early 1995, Vacco took over the trial of now convicted murderer Colin M. Hyde.
Pataki’s recent order came in a response to a request by Gibbons that the state get involved in the case against Mower, who is accused of shooting his father and mother to death in their Mower Road home this March.
50 years ago
Aug. 10, 1971
Congressman Hamilton Fish Jr., in his newsletter from Washington, is urging recycling of “trash paper.”
He has introduced the solid waste management act of 1971 to provide a comprehensive financing and reclamation program in the national level.
He wrote, “It takes 510 million trees to make the 30 million tons of paper consumed in this country every year. More than two-thirds of this production is eventually either dumped or burned, adding to our solid waste and air pollution problems.”
He added that the paper on which the newsletter is printed is recycled paper.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.