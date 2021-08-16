Step Back in Time features news items from The Daily Star 25 and 50 years ago.
25 years ago
Aug. 17, 1996
DAVENPORT — Bear Bottoms nude dance club still can’t give shows, pending a decision by a state Supreme Court justice on a permanent closing as requested by the town of Davenport.
Justice Carl J. Mugglin of Delaware County reserved judgment after attorneys for the town and business argued over whether the landlord for the business has basis to sue when the club manager applied for the permit to do business.
In March, Frank Barnett opened the Bear Bottoms club next door to Rainbow Gardens, a bar on state Route 23 in Davenport.
The town of Davenport has asked the court to impose a permanent injunction barring use of Bear Bottoms as a cabaret, bar, theater for the display or appearance of nude or semi-nude people.
50 years ago
Aug. 17, 1971
The way seems to be paved for final construction work on Wilber Park Apartments to begin within a few weeks.
Supreme Court Justice Joseph P. Molinari Monday obtained a settlement of suits and countersuits by Marine Midland Trust Company against Hartwick Associates and its president, Albert J. Lonstein, an Ellenville attorney.
Hartwick Associates is the company that started development of the apartment complex overlooking the upper level of Wilber Park.
The settlements came after a full day of arguments and discussions in chambers with local representatives of all parties on hand, Justice Molinari said.
