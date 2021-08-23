Step Back in Time features news items from The Daily Star 25 and 50 years ago.
25 years ago
Aug. 24, 1996
ONEONTA — Although the amount of drugs seized in a two-day city-wide sweep was less than in last October’s drug bust, the number of arrests almost doubled.
As of Friday afternoon, 14 people had been arrested, and the following was confiscated: one pound of marijuana valued at $1,500-$3,000, five ounces of cocaine valued at roughly $12,000, two stacks of baggies containing $20-$40 worth of crack and powder cocaine each, taken as “buys” throughout the investigation, small aqua-colored glassine envelopes that are used to hold drugs, an electronic scale and a pager.
“In terms of numbers, more were arrested this time and on higher charges. But when you have bench warrants, you go for the people. You seize drugs when you act on search warrants,” said Detective Sgt. Carl J. Shedlock of the city police department.
Lt. Lawrence M. Jackmin, head of the Southern Tier office of the Community Narcotics Enforcement Team, or C-NET, a division of the state police, agreed.
“We did a buy bust of 3 ounces of cocaine, and that’s not a small time deal,” Jackmin said. “It shows we’re also working our way up the chain…it’s nothing to sneeze at.”
50 years ago
Aug. 24, 1971
There will be a “temporary halt” of glass collecting at collection points in the city, Carney Rhinevault, chairman of the Environmental Association of Delaware and Otsego Counties (EADOC), said last night.
The announcement came at the monthly meeting of EADOC.
Rhinevault said the decision to temporarily halt the glass collection was made because “the project worked so well, we couldn’t handle it anymore.”
“We would like to urge people to continue saving glass bottles,” he said, “and we encourage them to take glass to the Coca-Cola Bottling Company where it can be recycled.”
“This isn’t the end of the project,” Rhinevault stressed.
