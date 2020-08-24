Step Back in Time features news items from The Daily Star 25 and 50 years ago.
25 years ago
Aug. 25, 1995
COOPERSTOWN — Opponents to a proposed Otsego Lake boat launch are incensed at Department of Environmental Conservation chief Michael Zagata and what they charge are blatant lobbying for the launch at a meeting this week.
“This a machine that has been put in motion that I’m afraid we’re going to have a very hard time stopping,” said Bonnie Canning Hofmann, Otsego County Conservation Association president.
Zagata, a Davenport native who became commissioner of the DEC in January, came unannounced to Tuesday’s meeting of the Otsego Lake Watershed Council to discuss the proposed launch at Glimmerglass State Park and to clear up what he said was “disinformation” about the idea.
At the meeting, Zagata said a launch could help the lake, not harm it as opponents have alleged. If more fishermen have access to the lake, the state can stock the lake with more fish, helping to restore ecological balance, he said.
50 years ago
Aug. 25, 1970
Immediate plans for the leveled “Block One” Urban Renewal area at the corner of Main, Chestnut and Grove Streets are not yet clear.
Urban Renewal officials are waiting to hear from potential developers of the block, which was cleared recently as part of the Urban Renewal Agency’s first demolition contract.
“There are four development packages out right now, and we’re waiting to hear from them,” Urban Renewal Director David Cooper said yesterday.
He termed the development packages “concrete possibilities.”
Should the present possibilities fail to materialize, the lot would probably be fenced off temporarily, Cooper said.
