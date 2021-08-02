25 years ago
Aug. 3, 1996
A study on shared services in the town and city of Oneonta may be finished by this month but the chairwoman is withholding details until the report is complete.
The Greater Oneonta Task Force formed in 1994 to study local resources and make recommendations for the future. The committee has about 27 members with equal representation from the city and town. Task Force Chairwoman Peg Hathaway said the group is hopeful results will help Oneonta as it moves into the next century.
The study has considered public works, including roads, sewer and water, lighting and snow plowing, fire, ambulance and police services, transportation, parks, taxes, administrative costs and economic development. The city and town already share some services, but the task force has been looking at ways to expand cooperation and save money.
Hathaway said the mayor and town supervisor met with committee members and submitted some queries about some facts, and their comments are being taken into consideration in the current revision.
50 years ago
Aug. 3, 1971
The proposed Home for Youth in Oneonta may also become a center where Neighborhood Youth Corps enrollees can learn some “almost forgotten” but highly individualized skills.
That is the intent of an application for funds Dr. Madeleine Coutant, Youth Corps director, is filing with the federal Appalachian Commission.
“The workshops would be taught in a highly individualized manner, similar to the old apprenticeships,” Dr. Coutant said yesterday. Expert craftsmen from the surrounding area would be asked to teach a variety of “almost forgotten” skills and trades, including cabinet making, marble carving, upholstering, wrought iron work, and tatting.
The apprenticeship operation is a new twist in the Home for Youth idea, originally conceived to house youths, particularly Youth Corps enrollees, who need a place to stay — for one reason or another.
