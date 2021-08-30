EAST SIDNEY - Alice J. Wilber, 82, passed away on Wednesday, Aug. 25, 2021. She was the daughter of Theron and Alletta (Ostrander) Howland. She married Earl J. Wilber on March 28, 1958, in Walton. Earl predeceased her on June 2, 2021. She was also predeceased by a grandson, Andrew; and broth…