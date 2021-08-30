Step Back in Time features news items from The Daily Star 25 and 50 years ago.
25 years ago
Aug. 31, 1996
ONEONTA — Like any baseball fan, Lori Paparteys pays attention to the players on the field. But she has always focused just as much on the batboy.
“I have no idea why,” she said. “It just looked fun.”
It is fun, she’s found out. The 16-year-old Oneonta High School senior has spent her summer as what she called “batgirl, batperson, whatever” for the Oneonta Yankees. She’s the first female to do the job in the city’s 31-year history of minor league baseball.
“The two most important things with a batboy or batgirl have nothing to do with gender,” O-Yanks business manager John Nader said, nothing that Paparteys has both qualities — she hustles and has a knowledge of the game. “Baseball is really for everybody. It’s not the national pastime for men or for boys.”
50 years ago
Aug. 31, 1971
WILLIAMSPORT — Once again there is no other way to say it, but who would believe that the Oneonta Yankees would cop the 1971 New York-Penn League pennant.
The amazin’ O-Yanks did just that last night when they tripped the Williamsport Astros in the first game of a doubleheader, 9-8, and were aided by the Geneva Senators as they beat the Auburn Twins, 5-1.
The Yanks jumped off to a quick lead in the twi-light contest in the second inning. A pair of walks set the stage for an Andy Bottin single that brought in one run and the second tally came around on an infield out.
But the Astros, determined not to let the Yanks win the pennant on their soil, came right back to knot the score in their half of the second.
