Step Back in Time features news items from The Daily Star 25 and 50 years ago.
25 years ago
Dec. 1, 1995
COOPERSTOWN — Getting Otsego County out of the Montgomery-Otsego-Schoharie Solid Waste Authority would be a monstrously difficult task with no guarantee of success, an environmental attorney said Thursday night.
“It would be extremely expensive, it would take years, and the outcome would be uncertain,” Syracuse lawyer Bill Buchan told members of the county’s Solid Waste Committee.
“There is no easy out.”
As unfair and inconceivable as it may seem, Otsego County is tightly bound by its contract with MOSA and clearly obligated to the bondholders who put up the money to pay for its creation, Buchan said.
“It all sounds so easy and simple but the public really doesn’t understand,” the legal implications, Buchan said..
50 years ago
Dec. 1, 1970
DELHI — Recent restoration of unused GI loan guarantee entitlement for World War Two and Korean War veterans make available to them home, farm and business loans, according to William C. Hammon, Delaware County Veterans’ Service Agency Director.
Overall eligibility for these loans, he said, expired earlier this year, but was reinstated under Public Law 91-506, the Veterans Housing Act of 1970. There is no termination date now for these loans, nor are there termination dates for home and farm loans for post Korean and Vietnam veterans.
The new law, Hammon explained, authorizes for the first time guaranteed or direct loan of up to $10,000 for mobile homes, with up to $7,500 additional allowed for developed mobile home sites. Loans for mobile homes, he noted, cannot be guaranteed after July 1, 1975.
Veterans desiring detailed information on how the changes in the G.I. Loan Program can help them are invited to contact or visit the local office of the New York State Division of Veterans’ Service Agency, located at the Village Counseling Center, Sidney, or the Delaware County Court House, Delhi.
