Step Back in Time features news items from The Daily Star 25 and 50 years ago.
25 years ago
Dec. 15, 1995
Deer were fearless this past summer, Molly Abbott found. They ventured boldly throughout her yard at 60 Woodside Ave. in Oneonta and across the patio to eat geraniums in pots near the back door.
“In the summer, they just ruined my garden,” Abbott said.
She has tried repellent sprays, but they have to be reapplied after rainfall. She uses fencing and chicken wire in the winter. The battle has gone on for more than 10 years but this past summer, deer were more destructive, she said. They particularly like impatiens.
“I don’t know how to combat it…If anything can be done, it would be wonderful,” Abbott said. “Also, you have to be careful with driving.”
50 years ago
Dec. 15, 1970
Vietnam War protestors will conduct a “Silent Vigil For Peace” in front of City Hall from noon to 1 p.m. every Wednesday, beginning tomorrow, until the war in Southeast Asia is brought to an end.
The vigil will be conducted by the Advisory Committee for Social Action in Oneonta.
“This march will be well-disciplined and make the point that during this season, ‘peace on earth, goodwill toward men’ should be observed. This is a quiet protest against a war that should long since be over,” according to one of the march’s organizers, SUCO psychology instructor Richard Stafford.
The first-year Oneonta State instructor said protesters will be standing in place silently and “there will be no Viet Cong flags waving or shouts for revolution.” He added that some of the marchers may bring picket signs.
