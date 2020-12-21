Step Back in Time features news items from The Daily Star 25 and 50 years ago.
25 years ago
Dec. 22, 1995
A.O. Fox Hospital has signed a contract with the nation’s largest manager of not-for-profit hospitals, Quorum Resources Inc.
The three-year agreement, the maximum allowed by state law, takes effect Jan. 2, 1996
Fox President and Chief Executive Officer John Remillard and James Veilkind, chief financial officer, will remain in their current positions, but will become Quorum employees, under the contract.
“I want to speak on behalf of the board, we are grateful to John Remillard for his accomplishments of the last seven years,” said Arthur Knaus, chairman of the board of directors, in announcing the signing Thursday morning. “His success in meeting issues was noted at the board meeting.”
50 years ago
Dec. 22, 1970
COOPERSTOWN — The new Shelter of the Otsego County Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals will be located on the Pierstown Road north of Cooperstown.
SPCA officials said Monday that the site has been chosen and signs indicating where the new shelter will be constructed will soon be placed.
Plans for the new Shelter are still being studied and work is expected to start in the early spring.
In the meantime funds are still needed and toward this end, a Silent Auction is being held at Augur’s Book Store, Cooperstown.
