Step Back in Time features news items from The Daily Star 25 and 50 years ago.
25 years ago
Dec. 29, 1995
The Oneonta Common Council will lose an outspoken alderman with the departure of John J. Carney Jr. of the Third Ward, and residents will lose a leader who looked out for the taxpayers’ checkbook.
When elected in 1987, Carney was among five Democrats on the eight-member council. They didn’t make a strong majority even then, he said, but now the council has just two Democrats. Carney didn’t run for re-election, and Democrat Paul Patterson won his seat in November’s election.
“John is a classic opposition leader,” said Margery Merzig, Second Ward alderwoman and a Republican. “He likes to point out whenever you’re wrong, and he doesn’t like to point out when you’re right.”
Carney has combined insight, wisdom and creative thinking with practicality while serving, Merzig said. He also has broadened the perspective of the council by when developments at state, school or other municipal administrations might have an impact on the city.
“He’s a true advocate,” said Merzig, who sits next to Carney at council meetings. “I’m going to miss him.”
50 years ago
Dec. 29, 1970
Oneonta teenagers may have to start looking for a new youth center location within a few months.
“Urban Renewal has said that they may want to take the building around March,” according to Steven Joseph, advisory committee chairman at the 48 Broad St. youth center.
The center was opened in the Urban Renewal-owned building October 10. When the agency leased the building at $50 per month to the teenagers, it carried the stipulation that the lease could be terminated on one month’s notice.
Joseph said it could “take a lot of work to find a new building or floor,” noting it took workers about six months to find the present building.
The high school student’s announcement came at an open house meeting attended by about 30 parents and 60 youths Monday evening.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.