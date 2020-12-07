25 years ago
Dec. 8, 1995
While the selection of a new commissioner for the state Public Service Commission has not been finalized, one thing is certain — state Sen. James L. Seward will not be the choice.
“My name has been bandied about,” the Milford Republican said Thursday, “and there has been some discussion about the position, but the more I thought about it I concluded this would not be an appropriate time to be appointed chair of the PSC.”
Seward had been a strong candidate to replace Harold Jerry as the leader of the PSC, which oversees utilities operating within the state. An Elmira attorney and adviser to Gov. George Pataki, John O’Mara, is now believed to be the likely appointee to replace Jerry, who has had differences of opinion with the new Republican governor.
Seward said he has had “pretty serious conversations” with the governor’s office but decided to finish his term in the Legislature and make plans to run for another two-year term next fall. “I have taken myself out (of the running) and they are looking elsewhere,” Seward said.
50 years ago
Dec. 8, 1970
The city’s Christmas gift to downtown shoppers — free parking after noon — went into effect Monday, but apparently many motorists forgot about it.
Last week the Common Council voted to permit drivers to park in all city parking lots (including the two fenced-in lots owned by the Urban Renewal Agency) without charge after noon each day from December 7 through December 24.
The Council’s action, which came at the request of the Retail Merchants Division of the Greater Oneonta Chamber of Commerce, did not include any provision for free parking on city streets that are metered.
But a check of municipal parking lots yesterday revealed that a sizeable majority of meters were in operation — unexpected revenue for city coffers.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.