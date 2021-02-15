Step Back in Time features news items from The Daily Star 25 and 50 years ago.
25 years ago
Feb. 16, 1996
SIDNEY — One ran a fuel company, another is a surveyor, one is a retired postal worker and the other works for the local hospital.
Those four Sidney men have different backgrounds, but on a day in mid-June they will have one thing in common — they will all be Olympic torch bearers.
“They’re just long-term people who have done work to make Sidney a better place to live,” Dennis Porter, executive director of the Sidney United Way, said of his community’s four Olympic representatives — Thomas Mirabito Sr., Ward Mack, Jack Cribbs and Jim Suriano.
A fifth local man, Tim Catella of Oneonta, will also take part in the Olympic torch run, due to pass through the Albany area June 12, 13 or 14.
50 years ago
Feb. 16, 1971
COOPERSTOWN — If the Otsego County Board of Representatives makes up its collective mind to give the latest South Central New York RC&D Project proposal the “go ahead” it will mean the saving of a water-based recreation complex in the Milford area.
Resource Conservation and Development officials said as much in a 20-page report prepared for the county legislature.
The foreward to that document explained that in October 1968, former 35th District Congressman Samuel Stratton convened a meeting with the objective of preserving Goodyear Lake by transferring ownership of the lake into some form of public ownership. Stratton then represented Otsego County.
The proposal was explained in detail Friday evening by Robert E. Dwyer, Norwich, new RC&D Project Coordinator, who inherited the job from Milo Thompson who started a plan on the recommendation of the Otsego County RC&D Steering Committee.
