Step Back in Time features news items from The Daily Star 25 and 50 years ago.
25 years ago
Feb. 2, 1996
Although the number of applicants to the State University of New York has decreased, local campuses refuse to start panicking.
As of Jan. 18, applicants to all SUNY schools, except community colleges, specialized colleges and health science centers, are down 16.5 percent. In 1995, 139,945 students applied to the SUNY schools while this year applications are at 116,916.
According to Robert Keren, assistant to the president for public relations at State University College at Oneonta, the school is seeing this decline, too. In January 1995, SUCO had 5,061 applicants. Now it only has 4,206 — a 16 percent decrease.
“We are concerned about the decline in applications here at SUNY Oneonta and throughout the State University system. It’s far too early to say why the decline has occurred; we won’t have hard data for some time,” Keren said.
50 years ago
Feb. 2, 1971
Mayor James Lettis will confer with local business leaders next week on his proposal for a dramatic change in the downtown parking setup.
The mayor said he will meet with the Board of Directors of the Greater Oneonta Chamber of Commerce next Monday and confer with the Chamber’s Retail, Merchants Division the following day.
He wants to get their impressions of his proposal — which includes two-hour free parking in the city’s major parking lots — and sound out the merchants on a possible special downtown assessment or some other system to help defray the costs of such a program.
Actually, Lettis won’t reveal his full plan until he presents his second annual “State of the City” message, February 16.
