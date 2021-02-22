Step Back in Time features news items from The Daily Star 25 and 50 years ago.
25 years ago
Feb. 23, 1996
Telephones instead of tellers?
Not quite, but one area financial institution is counting on its customers wanting to let their fingers do the banking.
Wilber National Bank is introducing Wilber OnLine, where customers can do much of their banking, including paying monthly bills, getting account balances and transferring funds, via telephone.
“This technology keeps developing just like anything else,” said Robert Moyer, Wilber vice-chairman and CEO. “It’s being used in other parts of the country like Maryland, Virginia, but it’s fairly new to New York.
“It’s not designed for everybody. There are those who want access 24 hours a day and those who want to use branches.”
50 years ago
Feb. 23, 1971
COOPERSTOWN — The Interstate Commerce Commission has cleared the way for quick action in negotiations between the Delaware and Hudson and the infant Cooperstown and Charlotte Valley Railroad, which is seeking to purchase the 20-mile Cooperstown Branch from the D&H.
In recent action, though, an “expediting procedure” certificate, the ICC has absolved the newly-created C&CVRR of the necessity of holding public hearings on the purchase of the operation of the line between Cooperstown Junction and the Otsego County seat at Cooperstown.
With the issuance of the document by the ICC, local officials said Monday, all the C&CVRR has to do is to present to the Interstate Commerce Commission a certified bank statement attesting to the financial responsibility of the new carrier.
And that financial responsibility, Otsego County Representative Deane Winsor, Milford, said Monday, is well taken care of with upwards of $12,000 already in through cash and commitments for shares in the new railroad.
