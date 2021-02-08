Step Back in Time features news items from The Daily Star 25 and 50 years ago.
25 years ago
Feb. 9, 1996
GILBOA — Schoharie County residents are wondering if New York City did all it could to minimize damages from the Jan. 19 flood, and some are demanding answers.
In a meeting Wednesday in Gilboa with Joe Boek, chief operating engineer for the Catskill Watershed District, members of the Southern Schoharie County Business Association and other county residents asked why the Schoharie Reservoir, usually empty in the fall, was full at the time of the flood, sending billions of gallons of water over the Gilboa Dam into the Schoharie Valley below.
“I’m satisfied that Boek left last night knowing we’re very disgusted and dedicated to never letting this happen again…be it either the city, the New York State Power Authority, or anyone else,” said James Lange, president of the group. “We realize no one can control what comes down from the sky but everyone can work more responsibly. They can be paying better attention and recognize there’s enough snow on the ground, and both facilities know what kind of effect the equivalent of 5 inches of rain has on their facility.”
County residents say they are growing skeptical of what they are hearing — and not hearing — from the New York City Department of Environmental Protection. The DEP operates the watershed system, including the Schoharie Reservoir.
50 years ago
Feb. 9, 1971
SIDNEY — Young people do get into trouble. But most young people are too involved in worthwhile activities that contribute to their school, their church or their community to waste time in destructive or illegal acts.
Twenty-eight young people arrested in a drug raid would make news. On the other hand, 28 young people taking part in a church concert just doesn’t attract too much attention.
But that’s the way the headline for this story should read. The 28 young people are members of the Youth Choir at the Sidney United Methodist Church. They will give their first concert in Sidney at 8 p.m. this Sunday, February 14 in the Methodist Church. An offering will be taken with donations going into the new electric organ fund.
Organized in the early 1950s, the young people sing at the 8:30 a.m. service each Sunday morning. They are directed by Mrs. Donald Clayton with Miss Clara Metz at the organ.
