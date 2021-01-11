Step Back in Time features news items from The Daily Star 25 and 50 years ago.
25 years ago
Jan. 12, 1996
COOPERSTOWN — Paul Kellogg, general director of Glimmerglass Opera, has been named general and artistic director of New York City Opera.
But Cooperstown will not have to say goodbye to the man Glimmerglass Opera Board member Margaret Anderson called “Mr. Opera for 17 years.”
Kellogg, 56, will stay on as artistic director for the company, and continue his role in choosing productions and directors for these productions.
Both Anderson and Kelly Campbell, president of the Glimmerglass Opera Guild, said they believe the move will not be a loss, but asset to the summer-only company.
50 years ago
Jan. 12, 1971
Oneonta State is beginning to feel the impact of Governor Rockefeller’s “belt-tightening” orders, Dr. Clifford Craven, the college’s acting president, said yesterday.
Dr. Craven said the full text of State Budget Director T. Norman Hurd’s austerity order has been forwarded to state colleges. He said Oneonta State is curtailing expenditures in all 16 areas cited in the message “except where they are absolutely vital.”
While, Dr. Craven said he could not, at this point, project how much will be saved, he predicted SUCO will be able to trim at least as high a percentage from its budget as Hurd proposed for the state budget.
That, essentially, boils down in about a five percent cut.
