Step Back in Time features news items from The Daily Star 25 and 50 years ago.
25 years ago
Jan. 19, 1996
Those who didn’t get to enjoy Thursday’s unseasonable mild weather missed out.
Big time.
Today’s weather forecast includes localized flooding, unusually high winds, heavy rain changing over to snow, and temperatures plummeting more than 20 degrees in a matter of hours.
Throw in a plague of locusts and it might be the end of the world, not the end of the week.
After a balmy high of 56 degrees missed the record for Jan. 18 set in 1973 by one measly degree, Cooperstown weather observer Harold Hollis made the prediction Thursday night.
“I don’t like what we’ve got coming up. We’re in for another miserable sweep with plunging temperatures and things like that.”
50 years ago
Jan. 19, 1971
The availability of amphetamines is increasing in Oneonta just as it is in most rural communities, according to Dr. C. Douglas Rowley and Dr. John Spoor.
The two physicians presented a 90-minute discussion on narcotics Monday as the first of five such programs to be carried live by Radio Station WDOS. (The programs can be heard from 3-4:30 p.m. today through Friday.)
The program was devoted to describing different types of drugs, their effect and reasons why young people used them.
Dr. Spoor reported that in two unofficial surveys taken locally about one out of four students at four high schools said they had smoked marijuana at least once.
