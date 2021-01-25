Step Back in Time features news items from The Daily Star 25 and 50 years ago.
25 years ago
Jan. 26, 1996
GILBOA — The New York Power Authority was not the cause of heavy flooding last weekend in Schoharie County, according to Clarence Rappleyea, chairman and chief executive officer of the Power Authority.
Rappleyea held a press conference Tuesday morning at the Blenheim-Gilboa Power Project to help dispel rumors that the power authority caused the recent flood by releasing water from the dam.
“The recent flood in the Schoharie Valley was an act of God and the people of the Blenheim-Gilboa project did everything humanly possible to respond to the danger it posed,” Rappleyea said in a press release.
“The fact of the matter is the project is not a flood control facility, it does not have the ability to stand in the way of the massive amounts of water involved in last weekend’s flooding. Everything that could be done to slow the flow of water was done.”
50 years ago
Jan. 26, 1971
SIDNEY CENTER — Usually Pete Cordes is behind the wheel where the action is. This time he’ll flag in the winners.
Pete, a well-known local stock car racer, chose snowmobiling as a hobby and is president of the Mogul Tamers Snowmobile Racing Event set for Sunday, January 31 at the Finch Farm Skill Track.
The first racing event at the grand prix track owned by Fowler Finch was held last month with some 24 entries.
“It was something of a trial event since the track was new,” commented Pete. “This time we expect a greater number of entries.”
Some $500 in trophies will be awarded in the competition. Events will include junior powder puff, stock, modified and cross country.
