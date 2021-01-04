Step Back in Time features news items from The Daily Star 25 and 50 years ago.
25 years ago
Jan. 5, 1996
UNADILLA — For nearly a century they made bandages for wounded soldiers, gave books and scholarships to students and donated money to charitable organizations.
But after all that, the Unadilla Women’s Club was done in by one thing — changing times.
“We’ve been in operation since 1900,” said Catherine Hemmer, president of the organization when it dispensed its final donations last month. “We just couldn’t get the interest, nor anyone willing to take over. Our members got older. We brought the young members in and the young members just didn’t have the interest.”
Women’s clubs across New York, the United States and the world face the same problem, according to Marguerite Emens of Rochester, president of the New York State Federation of Women’s Clubs. She said New York, with 7,800 Women’s Club members a decade ago, now has 3,500 in 81 clubs, while membership in 40 countries has dropped from 800,000 to 350,000 in that time.
50 years ago
Jan. 5, 1971
With a million of their age group eligible, 18 through 20 year olds began registering across New York State Monday to vote in the 1972 presidential and congressional elections.
The first day’s turnout was light.
The prospective voters often expressed satisfaction at being able to add importance to their voices with the ballot.
David Catherman, a 20-year-old who arrived at the local board of elections in Bath a half hour before the building opened for the day commented typically:
“So many young people protest and make complaints that this is a marvelous chance for them to do something.”
