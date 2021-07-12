Step Back in Time features news items from the Daily Star 25 and 50 years ago.
25 years ago
July 13, 1996
COOPERSTOWN — Tim Wiles says many fans of baseball history have a fantasy about going back in time to an event such as Babe Ruth’s supposed called home run.
Wiles’ wish would be return to the first time the poem “Casey At the Bat” was read to a crowd in 1888 including members of the New York Giants and the Chicago White Stockings — nine of whom are members of the Baseball Hall of Fame in Cooperstown for which Wiles is public services librarian.
Wiles, a “Casey At the Bat” historian who has written about the poem for The New York Times and this year’s baseball All-Star Game program, was right at home Friday as the hall hosted a second day of issue cancellation for a “Mighty Casey” postage stamp issued through the U.S. Post Office of Cooperstown.
Dressed in an old-fashioned Mudville uniform and handle-bar moustache, Wiles talked to a crowd at the hall’s Bullpen Theatre about the poem’s origin and the reasons why it remains popular 108 years after Ernest Thayer wrote it for the San Francisco Examiner.
50 years ago
July 13, 1971
An era came to an end Monday when workmen began pulling spikes along the right-of-way of the abandoned Southern New York Railway.
Chief Clerk Ray Calman, a veteran of more than 40 years in the employ of the railroad, once a busy electric line that serviced communities north of Oneonta all the way to the Mohawk Valley, said the crewmen hadn’t started taking up rail yet.
But, he said, the line’s diesel locomotives have been billed out and removed from SNYRR tracks to Delaware and Hudson property in preparation for leaving Oneonta.
The line saw its heyday in the years of World War I and the decade immediately thereafter hauling freight and passengers throughout the northern half of Otsego County and into southern Herkimer County.
