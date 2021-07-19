Step Back in Time features news items from the Daily Star 25 and 50 years ago.
25 years ago
July 20, 1996
ONEONTA — Deer afoot in the city will be the topic of a community forum at the State University College at Oneonta at 7 p.m. Monday, July 23.
Second Ward Alderman Margery Merzig organized the meeting, which will be on the first floor of Alumni Hall on campus. Merzig hopes to create a local advisory group to tackle questions of deer control, including possible anti-feeding legislation.
Deer have become troublesome in the watershed area near Woodside Avenue homes, in Wilber Park and the nearby high school on East Street, officials said. The deer also become a traffic hazard when they cross East Street.
On Monday, Nathan T. Tripp, senior wildlife biologist with the state Department of Environmental Conservation will review deer biology and management options specific to Oneonta.
50 years ago
July 20, 1971
Plans are “progressing satisfactorily” for development of a new state park on the Delaware-Broome County line, officials of the Central New York Parks Commission said yesterday.
The proposed park, development of which, officials say, is still a long way off, will be built near North Sanford in Broome County on land originally purchased by the Conservation Department for a campsite. Dr. Sal J. Prezioso, state commissioner of parks and recreation, toured the proposed site yesterday after he conferred with the Central New York Parks Commission, which met in Oneonta.
Dr. Prezioso said the opening of the new park would be up to the regional commission, but Duncan Briggs of Oneonta, commission chairman, said that date is still a long way off.
