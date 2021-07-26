25 years ago
July 27, 1996
DELHI — If it ain’t broke, don’t fix it.
That appears to be the sentiment of at least some members of the Delhi Village Board, which has tabled the idea of conducting a study on dissolving the village.
Mayor Gary Manning put forth a proposal at last week’s board meeting to engage consultant Barry Warren to examine the tax and service repercussions of dissolving village government. The study would have cost an estimated $3,000, said Manning, who had tried unsuccessfully to get a volunteer committee of residents to do the job.
“My position was to see the information gathered in the most professional way, so the people could deal with valid, reliable, objective information,” he said.
But the board split on whether to do such a study, and the matter was dropped, as it was in 1990 and again in 1994.
50 years ago
July 27, 1971
Many changes are in store for county residents with the completion of I-88.
The planned expressway will change the entire economy of the valley within ten years, speculated Stewart Wright, Cooperative Extension Specialist for Water Resource Development.
Wright spoke last night to members of the Environmental Association for Otsego and Delaware Counties (EADOC). He advised the organization that “aggressive planning is needed with efforts to preserve environmental quality.” He suggested that the group work to bring about “orderly development and change.”
The Cooperative agent said the new expressway will bring “tremendous potential growth” to the area.
