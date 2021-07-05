Step Back in Time features news items from the Daily Star 25 and 50 years ago.
25 years ago
July 6, 1996
WALTON — A pair of rattlesnakes were no match for lawn mowers that overtook them last weekend in Hamden and Walton.
Floyd Birdsall of Covert Hollow Road, and John Marsico III of River Road in Walton both had close encounters with the reclusive snakes as they mowed their grass.
The reptiles, one estimated at 30 to 36 inches long with five or six rattles or “buttons,” the other 45 inches with 12 rattles, were killed by the whirring blades of the lawn mowers.
A state Department of Environmental Conservation biologist said he knows of no previously confirmed sightings of timber rattlers in this area, although the snakes are known to inhabit the Hancock area of Delaware County.
50 years ago
July 6, 1971
ALBANY — A routing for 45 miles of Interstate 88 between Oneonta and the Schoharie-Schenectady County line that state officials say would minimize the impact of planned expressway on residential and farm development is being recommended for Federal approval by the New York State Department of Transportation.
T.W. Parker, State commissioner of transportation, said the recommended routing in Otsego and Schoharie counties would serve communities along present Route 7 but would avoid passing through them.
It also would have less impact upon farm lands than other routings considered by the Department and reflects the general approval of the public and local governments, he said.
It is not known, in terms of months, what impact, if any, the routing plans would have on final completion of the long-sought highway.
