25 years ago
June 1, 1996
MILFORD — Bruce Hodges grew up just a block from the Delaware and Hudson Railway yard in Oneonta.
From his Park Avenue house, he could smell the diesel fumes and hear the clang as crews switched trains. As a boy, he would buy a nickel soda at Ritchko’s grocery on West Broadway, go on to the Fonda Avenue footbridge and watch the trains pass through the yard below.
“I’ve always had a fascination with the railroad,” said Hodges, 36. A photograph of his mother holding him at age 1, documents his first train ride on the Delaware and Hudson Railway. “There’s just an awful lot of local railroad history here.”
Not long before or far away, Jim Loudon, 51, grew up in Oneonta, with his grandmother. He rode a train to Binghamton every weekend to see his parents, and he remembers the vista from the high trestle at Harpursville.
Today, the two native Oneontans are working toward their dream of starting an extension line to give residents and tourists a scenic train ride from Milford to Cooperstown.
50 years ago
June 1, 1971
Journalists are being forced into adversary roles by the increasing power of government, NBC news correspondent Sander Vanocur told the Oneonta State graduating class.
In discussing the growing credibility gap between the press and the government, Vanocur chose considerably more moderate terms than CBS newscaster Walter Cronkite, who took Vice President Spiro Agnew and the Nixon administration to task last week. Cronkite accused the White House of a “grand conspiracy to destroy the credibility of the press.”
Vanocur, by contrast, attributed the growing war of words more to the general trend of big government than to actions by the Nixon administration.
The closest he came to mentioning Vice President Agnew by name came early in his talk. He said, “It will be thought that this concern…has been occasioned by certain attacks over the past year or so from certain high government quarters.”
