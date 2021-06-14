25 years ago
June 15, 1996
ONEONTA — The machinery is rumbling, gauges are connected and air is being injected into the underground soil near Damaschke Field to take out coal tar contaminants.
The long-awaited process, called air-sparging, started a test run last week. The pilot run will be done before the Oneonta Yankees minor league baseball team steps up to bat later this month, said Huemac Garcia, community project manager for New York State Electric and Gas Corp.
The above ground portion of the system is in the former dog pound behind Damaschke Field in Neahwa Park. NYSEG will have an open house at 4 p.m. Monday, June 17, for interested people to see the equipment. Officials will answer questions about the project.
The goal of the clean-up project is to protect groundwater traveling from the Millrace under the Damaschke Field area toward the Susquehanna River. Soil and groundwater are contaminated with coal tar, a carcinogen and by-product of manufactured gas.
50 years ago
June 15, 1971
Dr. Charles W. Hunt has been selected as the recipient of the 1971 Outstanding Citizen Award, presented annually by the Oneonta Jaycees.
Dr. Hunt’s selection was announced Monday by Donald Webster, Jaycee president.
“Dr. Hunt was selected as the 7th annual award because of his outstanding service to the Oneonta area,” Webster said.
“His foresight, interest and devotion to education and an array of community interests were all primary factors in the selection.”
