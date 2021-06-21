25 years ago
June 22, 1996
ONEONTA — City police have more pedal power with the addition of two new bicycles to the department’s vehicle line-up Friday.
Police said the department spent about $1,600 for the two bicycles from the regular budget. The city now has four two-wheelers instead of two.
“We feel they’re highly successful,” said Sgt. Gordon Saggese. Depending on scheduling, the department hopes to send out two patrol pairs in the fall, when college students return, he said.
The bike patrol program started about five years ago. This year, officers began riding last month and will continue through the summer. They pass through the downtown area, the parks and range into neighborhoods, where police say their most important work is done.
50 years ago
June 22, 1971
A former Hartwick College history professor has been named director of the Richard M. Nixon Oral History Project at Whittier College, Whittier, California.
Dr. C. Richard Arena’s appointment was announced yesterday by Dr. Frederick M. Binder, president of Whittier. Dr. Binder was president of Hartwick from 1959-69.
Dr. Arena, an associate professor of history at Whittier, has been granted a two-year leave of absence from the faculty to direct the oral history project.
“Whittier College conducted a nation-wide search for an historian to direct this project,” Dr. Binder said. “Dr. Daniel J. Reed, the director of the Presidential Libraries division of the National Archives, advised me in selecting the right person. After interviewing many interested historians from throughout the nation, we concluded that the most qualified was Dr. Arena of our own faculty.”
