Step Back in Time features news items from The Daily Star 25 and/or 50 years ago.
25 years ago
June 29, 1996
COOPERSTOWN — The local solid waste authority is suing to collect $275,000 it claims Otsego County owes.
The suit, a formal step that many on both sides expected to see sooner or later, comes after a recent idea to import waste to the authority’s landfill fizzled for lack of support.
Gilbert Chichester, executive director of the Montgomery-Otsego-Schoharie Solid Waste Management Authority said the authority’s suit in state Supreme Court argues that Otsego County owes the money for not taking enough trash to MOSA in 1995, as the service agreement between the counties and authority requires.
The county has countered that it isn’t to blame for the shortfall of trash last year, saying outside market forces and landmark legal decisions in the solid waste industry made it impossible for Otsego officials to stick to their end of the deal.
50 years ago
June 29, 1971
GILBOA — A temporary visitors’ center for the Blenheim-Gilboa Pumped Storage Power Project, which opened Monday, June 28 in a large office trailer, is designed to explain construction and operation of the project.
It is located on Route 30 about two miles south of Blenheim on a portion of the land that will become the Mine Kill State Park. The new park is being developed by the Power Authority. Upon completion, it will be turned over to the Capitol District Park Commission, which will own and operate it.
Open from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m., seven days a week through Labor Day, the Center will be staffed by James Marquit Jr. of Middleburgh and Andrew Lutz of Prattsville. Both are natives of Prattsville and graduates of the Gilboa-Conesville Central School and are school teachers.
Marquit, who heads the English Department at Middleburgh Central School, received his Bachelor’s Degree from State University College at Oneonta, while Lutz, a graduate of Springfield College, Springfield, Mass., teaches social studies at Rondout Valley Central School in Stone Ridge.
