Step Back in Time features news items from The Daily Star 25 and 50 years ago.
25 years ago
June 8, 1996
SIDNEY CENTER — Nearly 40 years have passed since the trains stopped rumbling down the tracks and trestles to the Maywood Depot.
The tracks have been torn up and only remnants of the former Ontario & Western Railroad line can still be seen.
But, this Sunday, the Maywood Historical Group will try to refresh the memories of Sidney Center’s glory days as it hosts its Fourth Annual Railroad Day.
This year’s festivities will include a display of a variety of railroad memorabilia, featured speakers and a fundraising luncheon at the restored depot.
The depot, located in Sidney Center, was called Maywood by the O&W railroad to distinguish it from the town of Sidney. The station was reportedly once famous throughout the nation for its unusually long and high trestles that snaked above the hamlet.
50 years ago
June 8, 1971
Mayor James Lettis revealed last night he is continuing efforts to get a parking facility for Oneonta’s Urban Renewal project area. He said it is the key factor in Oneonta’s program.
The mayor’s comments came during discussion of a Chamber of Commerce-endorsed rehabilitation proposal that included recommendation for a two-deck parking facility between Water and Market Street.
Lettis reaffirmed his belief that the Common Council was correct in rejecting the $1.4 million parking structure proposed by Newman & Doll consulting engineers last fall. But he said the federal Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) was very upset by that decision.
“The cost of the structure was just too high,” he said.
Lettis said he and the City Engineer John Buck have been in contact with a Binghamton contractor who claims he can build the garage for about half the cost.
