Step Back in Time features news items from The Daily Star 25 and 50 years ago.
25 years ago
March 16, 1996
City planners want Oneonta to be a more attractive, pleasant place to live that supports business and industrial enterprises.
The Planning Commission has a committee that meets weekly to consider questions about the city’s residential, business, and industrial districts and other characteristics. The group is revising the zoning code to reflect the goals of the Comprehensive Plan adopted by the Common Council, said Commission Chairwoman Elizabeth Goodman.
The committee is seeking balances between preserving residential areas and not hindering commercial growth, she said.
Committee members have been looking at questions about Oneonta’s history, variance requests and the impact of current developments. Goodman said the committee hopes to make zoning more user-friendly by reducing the types of zoning districts and putting it in “plain English.”
50 years ago
March 16, 1971
ALBANY — The seventh heaviest-taxed school district in the state got sympathy from its representatives in Albany Monday, but no assurances of relief.
Meanwhile, there were substantially-verified reports that the state is moving toward reducing aid to public school districts and that increased funds for localities were “out of the question.”
“We’ll do the very best we can for you,” State Sen. Dalwin J. Niles told a contingent from the Oneonta School District.
“But we can’t promise you any more money,’ Assemblyman Donald J. Mitchell added. “We just haven’t got it.”
