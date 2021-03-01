Step Back in Time features news items from The Daily Star 25 and 50 years ago.
25 years ago
March 2, 1996
Scholarships for students struggling now more than ever to afford college. A renovated theater. New books in the library.
Those are just a few of the improvements State University College at Oneonta students, faculty, staff and alumni will see from a $3 million, five-year fund-raising campaign — the largest in the college’s history.
“I am proud today to launch this comprehensive campaign,” college President Alan B. Donovan said during a press conference Friday morning. “Increased financial strength in the future will help the college at Oneonta continue to compete for the best and brightest students, recruit and retain the most talented faculty and staff and reinforce our identity as a college committed to academic excellence.”
The first phase of the campaign began in late 1994 and since then, the college has raised just over $1,528,000 in gifts and grants — placing The Campaign for Oneonta at the halfway mark.
50 years ago
March 2, 1971
During the seven years she has taught at Hartwick College, Dr. Norma Hutman has become a familiar figure along Oneonta’s sidewalks and roadways.
During her successful fight yesterday against a walking in the street charge, Dr. Hutman told City Judge Albert A. Baldo she walks an average of 25 miles a day, every day.
Amid laughter in the courtroom, she added she averages about five miles an hour.
Although defense attorney Ronald Haus of Oneonta didn’t get a chance to bring it out during testimony, he and Dr. Hutman told reporters they wanted to squelch rumors she walks to combat some sort of fatal illness.
“I walk because I thoroughly enjoy it,” she said.
