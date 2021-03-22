Step Back in Time features news items from The Daily Star 25 and 50 years ago.
25 years ago
March 23, 1996
MILFORD — In the hospital lab, at the computer and on the farm, technology is changing jobs, productivity and work environments.
To teach science, math, computer use, agriculture and business know-how needed in the future, the Otsego Area Occupational Center in Milford will offer new programs, thanks to a grant from the Clark Foundation of Cooperstown.
The $493,500 gift will go toward buying computers, equipment, renovating a greenhouse and setting up a demonstration farm at the Milford center, officials with the Clark Foundation “Vision 2000” grant program said during a press conference Friday. Programs on computers, medical technology and agriculture will be offered to students enrolling at the center and included in subscription fees paid by participating school districts, they said.
The Clark Foundation has been “overwhelmingly generous,” said Gary Turits, director of the Milford BOCES center. “This is the realization of a dream.”
50 years ago
March 23, 1971
A goal of $30,000 has been set to make a day care center in Oneonta a reality.
Committees established at a recent meeting of persons interested in day care centers have determined that it will take a minimum of $30,000 to qualify a center as a state approved school.
The amount includes the purchase and renovation of a house, provision of a professional staff, play equipment, facilities and equipment to provide a hot meal each day and cleaning equipment.
A door to door campaign will be launched April 1 in the city and town of Oneonta in an attempt to obtain the funds. All local organizations are also being contacted and asked to help.
