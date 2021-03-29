Step Back in Time features news items from The Daily Star 25 and 50 years ago.
25 years ago
March 30, 1996
HOWES CAVE — The local solid waste authority tabled on Thursday a finance committee recommendation to forgive Otsego County the $275,000 it owes for not bringing enough garbage there last year.
The MOSA governing board’s decision to stall the vote came after heated discussion between members at their regular meeting Thursday in Howes Cave.
The issue came up after members of the finance committee of the Montgomery-Otsego-Schoharie Solid Waste Management Authority decided 2-1 earlier this month that they would bring to the full board the suggestion not to charge the shortfall penalty.
Earl Aldrich, a board member from Otsego County, said Thursday that MOSA should forgive the debt, and Alexander Shields of Richfield Springs asked why the authority’s $2.8 million reserve fund could be used to buy out of a recycling contract but not absorb the amount of the penalties.
50 years ago
March 30, 1971
One of the most amazing careers of American industry ended Sunday when Sherman Mills Fairchild, native Oneonta, died of cancer in New York’s Roosevelt Hospital. He would have been 79 on April 7.
Inventive genius, promoter, industrialist and pioneer in many phases of aviation and photography, Mr. Fairchild was active to the end as chairman of Fairchild Camera and Instrument Company, which manufactured a wide range of electronic products, and of Fairchild Miller Corporation, of which Republic Aviation is a division. He was the heaviest individual stockholder in International Business Machines Corporation, which his father had been instrumental in organizing, and was reputed to be one of the wealthiest persons in the country, his fortunes being estimated at several hundred million dollars.
A private funeral service will be held this morning at 10 o’clock in New York City, following which the body will be brought to Oneonta, where committal services will be held at 4 p.m. at the receiving vault in Glenwood Cemetery. Interment will be made later in the Fairchild plot in Glenwood.
The funeral party from New York will stop briefly at the Masonic Temple, once the Fairchild home, for rest and refreshment. Friends and relatives may meet there at 3 p.m. if they care to be included in the procession to the cemetery. Arrangements are being made by the Lewis Funeral Home.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.