Step Back in Time features news items from The Daily Star 25 and 50 years ago.
25 years ago
March 9, 1996
Otsego County’s new police academy yields its first crop of cops today, and law enforcement officials say the milestone graduating class won’t be the last.
Twenty-two cadets sponsored by 11 police departments from throughout central New York are set to graduate from the part time academy in a 2 p.m. ceremony at the Holiday Inn in Oneonta.
For the graduates, the commencement marks an end to six months of hard work, learning everything from vehicle and traffic law to criminal procedure and defensive driving.
It also marks the beginning of what officials hope will bloom into an annual school.
50 years ago
March 9, 1971
Hartwick College representatives turned a “gripe session” into a session for constructive criticism and suggestions last night at the Joint Common Council — Student Advisory Board meeting.
At last month’s meeting, SUCO representatives had presented a list of grievances to the city. Hartwick students had said very little at the meeting. Last night, SUCO representatives didn’t show and Hartwick students had the floor.
The big shock came to City Aldermen A.L. Parisian, William Slawson and Edward Griffin when the three Hartwick representatives asked what Hartwick College can do for the city.
“We don’t want to come to these meetings with a list of complaints,” Greg Bulfithis, a representative from Hartwick College, said. He added that Hartwick students want to work with the city and be of service to the community.
