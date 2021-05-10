Step Back in Time features news items from The Daily Star 25 and 50 years ago.
25 years ago
May 11, 1996
ONEONTA — As more than a thousand college seniors in Oneonta are about to get their degrees, many head out without a job in hand, and are more than a little apprehensive about it.
“College was a security blanket and now I’m losing it,” said Mary Manno, an English major at the State University College at Oneonta. “It went by so fast. I didn’t think it would go by that fast.”
She has applied for an internship at the Discovery Channel in Maryland, but hasn’t heard yet whether she’s got it. If it doesn’t work out, she plans to go to work for a year and save money to study film in graduate school.
“It’s a real shocker,” said Manno. “I’m going to have to start paying back some loans and I don’t know if I’ll have a job, so how will I pay them back? It’s real.”
50 years ago
May 11, 1971
The Oneonta Teachers Association has lined up squarely behind the New York Teachers Association (NYSTA), backing the 105,000-member statewide organization’s continuing battle with the State Legislature over the new state budget.
Mrs. Betty Derr, president of the Oneonta Teachers Association, last night said the local group voted to support NYSTA in its effort to put pressure on the Legislature.
NYSTA is highly upset with the current Legislature. “The trend of the bills has been anti-teachers and anti-public employees,” Mrs. Derr said.
However, in Albany yesterday, one bill that has particularly riled teachers groups across the state crumbled into dust.
The controversial bill that would have restricted the bargaining powers of public employee unions — including teachers groups was killed by the sponsor yesterday after legislators were besieged by union protests.
