25 years ago
May 18, 1996
DELHI — Jeffrey Sanchez will have little time for a coffee break as he walks across the stage at Delhi Tech Saturday as its first culinary arts graduate, and right into a job Monday.
“I’m going to be the first one. The program was started two years ago and I am the only one in the class who has enough credits to graduate,” said Sanchez, a 30-year-old student from Edmeston.
Sanchez, who is married with two children, said he will work with the New York State Historical Association in Cooperstown as an assistant manager of a new restaurant to open up at the Farmer’s Cottage.
There were 15 students when the culinary arts program started, but because of its rigorous curriculum the class has been pared down to nine.
50 years ago
May 18, 1971
The Redwing Blackbirds spread their wings and crowed like sassy little roosters; a chipmunk twirled his tail and said “pink-pink-pink” in time with passing footsteps.
You could almost hear the skunk-cabbage growing in the D&H swamp.
But nowhere in all the sprawling Delaware and Hudson Railroad yards could there be heard the asthmatic wheeze of a diesel or the falling-domino crash of couplings as a yard crew made up a train.
It was the day the trains didn’t run.
It was likewise the day that railroad men from the crafts and brotherhoods didn’t work. Some didn’t work because their train — and their work for the day — was cancelled late in the night or early Monday morning.
Editor’s Note: The complete last sentence in the 25 Years Ago items for May 15 is: They have lived for 52 years at 44 S. Main St., about 20 yards from where several of the cars left the tracks. Part of the sentence was inadverently omitted.
