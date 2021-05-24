Step Back in Time features news items from The Daily Star 25 and 50 years ago.
25 years ago
May 25, 1996
ONEONTA — Dealing with noise, illegal drinking, violence and housing code violations that add danger and disturbance to Oneonta are priorities, according to the new city prosecutor.
Brain D. Burns of Oneonta put on a new legal hat recently when the city’s Common Council appointed him city prosecutor, a part-time job paying $16,800.
However, city court and criminal activity aren’t new to Burns. He has worked in the Otsego County District Attorney’s Office for more than four year and has served as assistant district attorney, chief assistant district attorney and acting district attorney.
Burns said by 1993, the caseload in Oneonta city court has increased and his job was extended to include misdemeanor as well as felony cases in city court. Those experiences are a good foundation for being city prosecutor, he said.
50 years ago
May 25, 1971
Another effort by New York State officials to cut costs in the Interstate 88 highway program has sent Oneonta officials into a dither.
The completely unexpected cutback, if it goes unreversed, could cause serious problems in industrial and commercial development in the River Street area.
Joseph C. Federick, regional director of transportation, has informed Mayor James Lettis that plans to construct a service road to connect relocated Routes 205 and 23 near the Oneida Street interchange and Bridge Avenue in Sixth Ward have been deleted from Department of Transportation proposals.
“Our Main Office indicates that because of this service road’s limited value the costly expenditure cannot be justified. The deletion of this road will be reflected in the final contract plans,” Federick wrote, in a letter received at City Hall yesterday.
