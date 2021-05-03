Step Back in Time features news items from The Daily Star 25 and 50 years ago.
25 years ago
May 4, 1996
After 30 years of dreaming, revisions and financial planning, the field house at the State University College at Oneonta will be started this year, a local state senator announced Friday.
Sen. James L. Seward, R-Milford, said he broke through a financial logjam in Albany this week to overcome financial details on the bonding authority to set the $13 million project in motion.
“This is very good news for Oneonta and our region,” Seward said during a press conference at his Oneonta office. “This is a tangible piece of evidence that this campus has a bright future and has an integral part in the region.”
SUCO President Alan B. Donovan, who also was at the press conference, said the field house will help the college’s enrollment and recruiting students to the campus. The facility will be used for instruction, intramural sports, lectures, concerts and other events. The building will have a dance studio, racquetball courts and an indoor track.
50 years ago
May 4, 1971
City Engineer John Buck and representatives of the federal Department of Housing and Urban Development must approve architect’s plans for the $2.28 million high rise for the elderly in the Sixth Ward before construction can begin.
William McManus, executive director of Oneonta’s public housing program delivered copies of the plans to HUD Friday and Buck yesterday after the developer, Fox Ledge Corp. of Ronkonkoma, and the land owner, Frank Getman, formally closed sale of the Mitchell Street site.
Fox Lodge reportedly paid Getman $90,000 for the 2.07-acre site, which includes the former Mitchell Street school. Purchase price includes cost of the land and reimbursement for demolition of the building.
The sale was actually agreed to and informally announced in mid-January, but several minor delays postponed formal completion of the transaction until last week.
