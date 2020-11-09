Step Back in Time features news items from The Daily Star 25 and 50 years ago.
25 years ago
Nov. 10, 1995
In two months, most Otsego County computer users will be able to communicate with people anywhere in the world, any time they want, for as long as they want — for less than $20 a month. Period. No long distance phone calls. No surprises on the credit card bill.
The affordable, widely-available Internet access everyone’s been talking about is finally here. It’s called OtsegoNet and it’s the first of many benefits local residents will get from a $225,000 matching federal grant awarded to the Otsego County Chamber of Commerce.
The Chamber was one of 117 public institutions in 47 states selected from more than 1,800 applicants to receive a total of $35 million in matching federal grants aimed at bringing the information age to all Americans. The grants, matched by more than $60 million in non-federal funds, are being awarded to health care providers, schools, libraries, public safety organizations and stage and local governments.
The total cost of the OtsegoNet Information Access Project is $622,340 and the remaining $400,000 will come from in-kind contributions, donated computers, training and other services.
50 years ago
Nov. 10, 1970
“Forgetting is a luxury I cannot afford. Because if I do, I’ll become an addict again.”
From there, Miss Florrie Fisher — who spend 24 years of her life as a drug addict — told her tragic story in a full assembly Monday afternoon at the Junior High school.
“First let me tell you, I am not an ex-addict,” she began. “I’ve been dry now for seven years, but it’s a problem I have to work at every day.”
The five-foot brunette explained that when “my parents let me get away with lies when I was a teenager — permissiveness they call it now — they let me get away with murder. My own.”
